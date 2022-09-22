Man found with quantities of cannabis following assaults

Assaults committed by a Warrnambool man led to police uncovering quantities of cannabis, a court has heard.
Jade Vermeed, 21, pleaded guilty in Hamilton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drug and assault-related offences.
The man was given another chance on his existing correction orders, which include about 120 hours of unpaid work and other conditions targeting his drug and alcohol abuse.
The charges relate to three separate incidents dating back to March 12 this year.
On that occasion police attended a Hamilton property after a noise complaint.
Vermeed answered the door, apologised for being loud and said everything was OK.
But a female inside was overheard saying she wasn't OK, police entered and she was found on the floor of a bedroom.
The court heard the man had assaulted the woman, who was known to her.
He was arrested and found in possession of three small bags of cannabis.
Then on July 7, the man caught a ride-share taxi home from a licensed premises.
When another passenger went to exit the vehicle about 10pm, Vermeed pushed him to the ground.
The taxi driver intervened, pulled Vermeed back into the vehicle and was subsequently thanked by the offender.
When the man was interviewed by police on July 25, Vermeed said the man was known to him and alleged he committed a serious crime against a family member.
The court heard Vermeed was then arrested on September 19 following an altercation at a female victim's home.
There was an argument and he was overheard making threats to kill her.
He was charged, remanded in custody and appeared in Hamilton Magistrates on Wednesday.
Errol Gracias, representing Vermeed, said his client acknowledged his offending was inappropriate and that it occurred in the context of drug and alcohol misuse.
He said his client hoped to continue to engage with his community correction orders, which he was placed on for prior criminal offending.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said it was clear alcohol and drugs were an issue and he was willing to give the offender another go at rehabilitating through the office of corrections.
But he told the man he was "on notice".
It came after Mr La Rosa said the community was tired of "angry, alcohol-fuelled, predominantly young men taking their displeasure out on anybody and everybody".
His comments were made during the hearing of a 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday to criminal damage and assault-related offences.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
