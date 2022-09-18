Consistent Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu lost no admirers with his first run in group one company at Caulfield on Saturday.
Tuvalu with Jarrod Fry in the saddle ran third behind Callsign Mav and I Am Superman in the $1 million group one Rupert Clarke Stakes (1400m) for top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith.
Smith said Fry had no other option but to kick up on the lightly race galloper after Tuvalu had drawn a wide barrier.
"It was a very good run but not just good enough," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "Jarrod had to kick forward from that gate.
"Tuvalu was just found wanting in the last 50 metres. I thought he was very brave. I think the really heavy track may have found Tuvalu out in the concluding stages."
Smith said he will now set Tuvalu for the $500,00 group one Toorak Handicap (1600m) at Caulfield on October 8.
"I'm sure Tuvalu will derive plenty of benefit from his run in the Rupert Clarke," he said. "With that run under his belt he will tighten up in condition.
"It's three weeks to the Toorak and I think Tuvalu will be at the top of his game for that race."
Tuvalu has run in the top three at his 12 starts and picked up more than $500,000 in stakemoney.
In The Boat, a stablemate of Tuvalu was a late scratching from a $150,000 open sprint after heavy rain fell during the afternoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.