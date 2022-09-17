A change of position for Isabella Rea this year has culminated in a premiership-winning best-on-court performance for South Warrnambool.
Starting the year in wing attack, Rea, 20, has taken the mantle in the centre, her work-rate and willingness to put her body on the line each week a trademark of her game.
"I've loved it," she said of the move. "I probably used to play a lot more wing attack but to suit the team I've enjoyed going into the centre.
"It makes it so much easier when our defensive end and shooting end do so much work. My job is quite easy through the middle with such good bookends."
Going to ground more times than you count in Saturday's decider, Rea's bravery to put her body on the line in every contest punctuated her performance in South's 41-36 victory over Cobden.
Rea said she kept fighting, knowing how much a win meant to the Roosters.
"It just meant so much so I knew if I could give 15 (more minutes) hopefully we would get over the line," she said.
South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison said Rea's gutsiness was nothing new.
"It's nothing I don't see in training or any other match," Jamison said. "She puts her body on the line, she's the first one to pick up feedback and apply it.
"We've asked a lot of her, we've moved her from wing attack to centre.
"She's performed admirably so I'm really proud and happy for her today."
Rea, who started junior netball at Cobden before moving to South Warrnambool as a bottom-aged 17 and under, said she was soaking up the support following a 32-year drought-breaking open premiership for the Roosters.
"It's been a long process and we've been working so exceptionally hard for some many months," she said.
"Off the court everyone's put in that little bit to get our fitness, skills and bond up.
"It hasn't been easy but it's so rewarding that the hard work has paid off."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.