The rain may have tumbled down consistently, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the victorious Koroit side who defied the torrid conditions to clinch the Hampden league division one netball premiership.
Port Fairy were brave, held their own and very nearly could have pinched the win but the Saints had the answers late to record an emotional 33-29 win.
Coach Rhiannon Everall said after a tough year for her it was a win "dear to her heart".
"This year has been so tough for me, but these girls have rallied around me along with the club and the community, it's been amazing," she said.
'It is dear to my heart to be able to walk away with a premiership, but either way I'm so proud of the girls, they were just fantastic."
The Saints mentor said the difficult conditions didn't faze her group who stuck to their guns all day.
"Definitely Warrnambool weather today, it turned it on for us - it was a fantastic game, we never gave up and gave 110 per cent all game," she said.
"That third quarter was just amazing, it gave us that fight to get through that last quarter. and get a few crucial turnovers."
She added the crowd gave her team an extra spark.
"We talked about that, we knew it was a totally different day to any other day of the year. I told the girls to enjoy it and lap it up and they'll have many more days like this and you'll get used to it,'' she said.
Scarlett O'Donnell was recognised for her match with the best on court medal, patrolling wing defence to be a dynamic part of the game, particularly in the rain.
"It's pretty surreal to be honest, it feels amazing," she said of winning the best on court medal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.