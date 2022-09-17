The Standard

Koroit finds extra gear late to clinch 33-29 division one grand final win against Port Fairy

By Nick Creely
Updated September 17 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:34am
Koroit's division one netball team celebrates after winning the premiership. Picture by Rob Gunstone

The rain may have tumbled down consistently, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the victorious Koroit side who defied the torrid conditions to clinch the Hampden league division one netball premiership.

