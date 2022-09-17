South Warrnambool had to dig deep and find another gear but prevailed to win a memorable 17 and under reserves premiership.
The Roosters' fighting spirit was on full display as they eventually won 28-19 against Cobden after being down by as much as six goals in the second quarter.
Some shrewd coaching moves changed the course of the game with proud Roosters coach Sarah O'Donnell praising the side for turning things around.
"For us, we do tend to get the good start and have gone on from there, but we had to really come from behind," she said.
"We made some rotations at quarter time to counteract that and it made a big difference. Grace (Schrama) went into goal defence, Marnie (Beks) went into centre and it made a difference I suppose and were pivotal. We were able to shut down Cobden's goal attack, it was a 10-goal turnaround in that next quarter."
The Roosters mentor said her group was unique and tight-knit.
"They're there to have fun, play netball - they're a different mix of age, so we've got three different year levels and to come together and do this is amazing. It's something they've got forever now, being the first 17 and under reserves premiers so it's a bit of history," she said.
Co-captains Airlie O'Brien and Grace Schrama both said it was a good feeling to come away with the win.
"It feels pretty good. It's a showcase of just how well our team has done all season and shows you can come in and be behind and comeback," O'Brien said.
Schrama said it was pleasing to see her group maintain composure.
"That's the most we've probably been down in a game, so we just needed to keep our heads up," she said.
South Warrnambool's Marnie Beks was duly awarded best on court for her pivotal role in the premiership win in centre.
