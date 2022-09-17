The Standard

South Warrnambool snare first ever 17 and under reserves premiership, comeback from deficit to win 28-19 against Cobden

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated September 17 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's 17 and under reserves premiership team. Picture by Rob Gunstone

South Warrnambool had to dig deep and find another gear but prevailed to win a memorable 17 and under reserves premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.