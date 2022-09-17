Koroit coach Kate Lindsey says she felt comfortable with the ball, and a division two premiership flag, in the hands of goal shooter Sally O'Keefe in an after-the-siren shot for the title.
With the umpire awarding Koroit a free for contact in the goal circle, and scores locked 35-all against Port Fairy, it was O'Keefe's (and the Saints) to win as the final siren sounded.
Chaos ensured as O'Keefe was made to reset but she settled quickly and coolly slotted the shot needed to win the flag for Koroit, 36-35.
"I feel like I closed my eyes and prayed for the last 10 seconds," Lindsey said. "I didn't want it to go to overtime, I thought Port Fairy had the momentum and had it been another minute it might have been a different result.
"But Sally is a big game player and I was very comfortable with the ball in her hands."
It was arguably a stunning shot, considering O'Keefe joined the team mid-season and is typically a goal defender.
The Saints took minor leads into every change, but the Seagulls, who finished the season minor premiers, continued to reel the game back within reach with experienced players Kym Goonan and Renae Taylor in their line-up.
Lindsey, who also coaches Koroit's 17 and unders, said it had been a up-and-down season for the division two side, which was undermanned at times.
"It's definitely a culmination of the girls coming together," she said. "Their incredible ability to bring one another into the game. We have a lot of mums in our team, so a lot of kids and a lot of people who have a lot of things outside of netball that they are focusing on.
"To get them all into an environment where they can all enjoy themselves and have fun with one another was the most important thing."
Midcourter Rebecca Purcell, who returned to netball this season, was awarded best-on-court honours, her work in centre the linchpin to the win.
It came after the mother-of-three had an injury scare during the week.
"Bec hurt her little toe quite substantially on Thursday," Lindsey said. "We weren't sure how she would pull up today but that's been Bec all year. When she's had a niggling injury she continues to fight and she fights for our team because she knows how much she loves that team."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
