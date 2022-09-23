The Standard

9a Snell Court | Dramatic Waterfront Brilliance

By House of the Week
Updated September 23 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:00am
Stunning home with amazing views | House of the Week

An invigorating and opulent four-bedroom home where indoor/outdoor living captures exceptional waterfront brilliance from this striking and exclusive water front location, with high water mark title to the Hopkins River.

