Stunning home with amazing views | House of the Week

An invigorating and opulent four-bedroom home where indoor/outdoor living captures exceptional waterfront brilliance from this striking and exclusive water front location, with high water mark title to the Hopkins River.
Views of the picturesque Hopkins River, to the mouth of the stunning Southern Ocean and beyond, are simply breathtaking.
These views are complimented by a contemporary and expansive family home where the design priority is to capture unsurpassed water views throughout the home!
A very functional floor plan achieves expansive open plan living, flowing to balconies through glass bi-folds and feature windows frame 180 degrees of spectacular views.
Living opens to the north to a stunning enclosed court yard which also enjoys water front views. A secluded and opulent lifestyle awaits on this spacious riverfront allotment of 2024sqm.
A contemporary rendered beautifully-styled home built by highly regarded craftsman builder Ross McLeod. Double glazed windows are expansive features of this home which frame breathtaking panoramic perfection from almost every room.
A grand and contemporary-styled living room captures breath taking water view, has brilliant soaring ceilings and is flooded with natural light.
The indoor solar heated swimming pool complete with spa and sauna is another enviable feature with glass expanses framing views to enclosed landscaped court yards to the south and north, feature louver windows create air flow in the summer and split system for year round comfort.
An elaborate entrance hall welcomes you to the home and leads to a spacious study with glass sliders opening to private deck.
The master bedroom also enjoys glass sliders to expansive deck and three further bedrooms have large windows flooding them with natural light, lush carpet finish and built in robes.
Impressive kitchen with central island bench boasts quality stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinetry and a crisp white finish with excellent storage and is complete with walk-in pantry.
Snell Court captures elevated magnificence to capture striking waterfront views. Exclusive, tranquil and simply outstanding!
