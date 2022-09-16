Editorial: Regional areas key to avoiding 'megacities'

Warrnambool's population is growing at manageable levels but where will everyone live given the housing squeeze? How will traffic be managed? Mortlake Road, the gateway to the booming north, is congested at certain times of the day. More estates are on the drawing board for Wollaston Road and back in 2012 the city council flagged extending Bromfield Street to Wollaston Road via a new bridge over the Merri River. It's a great idea, the type of thinking we need if we are to grow yet maintain our lifestyle. But such a development comes with a hefty price tag and we know the council has a considerable backlog of assets needing upgrades and investment. A campaign for government funding would be needed and should be achievable. Megacities are unattractive. If we get the right mix of policies, attitudes and investments today, the urban horrors of tomorrow can be avoided.