The Standard

Crystal Lee Foundation Gala Dinner to build on op shop success

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:11am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo Sinclair from the Crystal Lee Foundation Op Shop in Koroit. Picture by Anthony Brady

The combined joys of a night on the town and helping to raise money for a worthy cause are on offer in Koroit next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.