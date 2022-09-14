A four-bedroom home that has it all | House of the Week

This four-bedroom home at 12 Rawlings Drive offers the ideal family lifestyle.
Whether that is entertaining family and friends in one of the numerous entertaining zones, watching the football with your mates, enjoying the local parks with your children or grandchildren, or relaxing in the immaculate, tranquil, back garden, this home offers it all.
If you're looking for a home to suit your busy family or a home with nothing left to do, then this could be it!
The property also features a large carport which offers space for extra cars, a caravan or even a boat.
Situated in an ideal location for those seeking an active lifestyle close to walking tracks and parks this is one not to be missed.
This home boasts four bedrooms, the main with walk-in robe and ensuite.
The other three bedrooms all have built-in robes offering ample storage.
This property features a north-east facing open plan kitchen, dining and living area at the rear of the property, which is ideal for entertaining or enjoying your daily meals.
This space opens up to the alfresco area that overlooks the established gardens, providing a tranquil setting to soak up the morning sun. Why not grab a cup of tea and sit and watch the kids happily play on the grass or a game of backyard cricket?
The generously-sized secondary living area is central to the home.
An ideal space for a play room, teenagers retreat or formal living space.
An undercover outdoor area and shed provide a magnitude of options for all entertainers.
If you're a family who loves entertaining and wants to be close to everything then this home is for you.
Situated close to secondary schools such as Warrnambool College and Kings College, and only a short drive to local primary schools, making it easy for the whole family.
Having playgrounds, parks and the Russells Creek walking track right at your door allows your family to enjoy all of what makes Warrnambool a favourite for families.
Have you been looking for a near new home with space to house your boat or caravan? A family home with nothing left to do?
Then 12 Rawlings Drive could be just what you have been looking for!
