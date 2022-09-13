Spring into the new edition of Warrnambool Seniors Magazine

The new season has only just begun, but we're already excited for what spring has in store.
The Victorian Seniors Festival returns in October, celebrating its 40th year with a mix of entertainment, activities, and events for senior Victorians.
The new edition of Warrnambool Seniors Magazine includes more information about this much-loved festival, together with details about being active in the community ongoing through volunteer programs.
There's also advice on preparing for life's next chapter, whether that's at-home care or downsizing to a retirement village, and how to choose a reliable smartphone.
Check out the stories on Mpower's community transport service, becoming the ultimate grey nomad and how to communicate more easily using lip reading.
Up for a challenge? Why not try knitting a pretty scarf for these transeasonal months, before reading our story on the world's oldest fashion muse, Iris Apfel, who recently turned 101!
There's all these stories and more in this edition of Warrnambool Seniors Magazine. Enjoy your spring!
Click here to read the magazine online.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.