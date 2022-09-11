CIARON Maher will lift the bar with his underrated mare High Emocean after she won the $150,000 Sally Chirnside at Flemington on Saturday.
High Emocean, ridden by Harry Coffey defeated Mohican Heights by two lengths with Vow And Declare back in third place to set up a start in the $750,000 group three Bart Cummings on October 1.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace said High Emocean had suffered some niggling injuries during her career but was now injury free.
"High Emocean has always shown us a bit of ability but she's been difficult to get right," the Winslow training export told The Standard.
"She's had her issues. The team at our Ballarat stable have done a great job getting her right. We'll now look at running her in the Bart Cummings.
'It's an ideal race for her as it's run at Flemington and she's got a great record there. We've found her best form is when her runs are spaced.
"It's three weeks to the Bart Cummings and that really suits her."
Maher acknowledged the winning ride by Coffey.
"Harry does a lot of work for us and it's great to reward him with a win on the mare," he said.
"Harry gave High Emocean a great ride. Harry knew High Emocean had improved with the couple of runs under her belt."
From her 20 starts High Emocean has won six races and collected more then $390,000 in stakes for her connections.
Herman Hesse, a stablemate of High Emocean won a $150,000 restricted race at Rosehill on Saturday. Maher said the imported galloper outstayed his rivals in the 2400 metre race and appreciated the good racing surface plus the big track.
The spring campaign of top Warrnambool mare Tralee Rose, meanwhile is up in the air after two lacklustre runs in this campaign.
Tralee Rose, who won last year's Geelong Cup before running ninth in the 2021 Melbourne Cup has run last at her two runs in this preparation.
Trainer Symon Wilde said vets at the Ballarat Veterinary Clinic had inspected the six-year-old following her unplaced run in the Heatherlie Stakes on August 27.
"Both of Tralee Rose's runs have been below par," Wilde said. "We thought she would have run better in both those runs but she was very disappointing which was a bit of a mystery as she had worked well.
'We sent her up to the Ballarat Veterinary Clinic for them to go over her. They found she had one or two niggling points but nothing serious. The vets suggested we push on with her spring campaign and that's what we're looking at doing.
"She's in a bit of light work but we'll increase her work load this week. We'll have a clearer indication what we do with her after two serious track gallops over the next couple of weeks."
Tralee Rose has won six of her 18 starts, earning just over $900,000 in stakemoney for her connections.
Auroa's Symphony, a stablemate of Tralee Rose ran seventh behind Makram at Caulfield on Saturday.
