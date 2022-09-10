In the aftermath of a grand final victory, how much it means is written all over the faces of the players.
Elation and relief is only part of the complex of emotions felt after a long campaign.
Nirranda defender Reagan Nutting had every reason to take a deep breathe and soak it all in after years of hard work and dedication culminated in a Warrnambool and District league senior premiership on Saturday.
The popular Blue has had to do it the hard way and not rely on anyone else but himself to get a chance on the big stage.
In 2018, the booming right-footer lost his spot after the second-semi final win against Old Collegians with his side ultimately going on to clinch the flag.
But fast forward four years later and with plenty of bumps along the road, the medallion isn't coming off any time soon after missing just one game for the season and transforming his football.
He not only played a role but was pivotal - particularly when the game was at its hottest early - with his bravery in defence and penetrating right-boot streaming out of the backline.
"I tell you what, all the hard work I've put in, it just pays off. Things like this just pay off," he proudly said.
"I put in a lot of hard work and all the boys have done the same thing. Things like this pay off, a premiership medal around my neck. I can't ask for much more."
Nutting said he used missing out on the 2018 premiership as motivation to improve himself on and off field.
"It was heartbreaking at the time - I probably shot myself in the foot throughout the year but I really dedicated myself to the last couple of years," he said.
"Definitely my fitness (is what I improved the most on), I was probably overweight a fair bit but I lost a few kgs and put the hard yards in and it pays off in the end."
He said the 87-point win came down to a strong understanding of what was required of each player.
"We've got a good bunch out here at Nirranda, the boys love each other, the community is just great. I love it," he said.
"It's a midfield game at the end of the day - you win it out of the middle, get it up forward.
"We were so good defensively, the likes of Mathew Lloyd, Bronte McCann, Luke Weel, it's hard to kick goals.
"I think the whole team, everyone played their role and that's what we talked about before the game - as long as 22 play their role we know we should be able to get the job done."
