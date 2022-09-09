Letters: I hope this hits home - live your life in the now

I've just returned back to Warrnambool after six years away.
The city has changed through the impact of COVID-19 and time.
Advertisement
My nostalgic remembrances are not what reality presents here now.
The biggest impact I have seen is in the housing market.
The pressure in the housing industry is a worldwide phenomenon, but yet here in Warrnambool and Australia more generally, for some reason people think it is OK to spend exorbitant amounts of money on sub-standard housing.
Houses here are mainly timber frame, not solid wall as they are in many other countries.
Timber frame is a hell of a lot cheaper to build, so why aren't Australians seeing the benefit of that?
WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ARTICLE
Why are Australians paying equal and over the odds for houses that are little more than sheds in terms of heating and electricity?
Is it the need for home ownership that is so ingrained in the Australian psyche?
Is it media rhetoric that tells young people if you don't get in now you are forever lost?
Whatever it is, please, please take a step away.
You don't need to feed into this rhetoric.
Trust me, as an older person, houses will increase and decrease in value your entire lives.
What is important is ensuring that you can lead a good and happy life without being burdened by a massive mortgage on a home that sucks your life away.
Live your life now!
Sharon Lane, Warrnambool
Mr Murphy's letter in the The Standard (August 27) states that the Warrnambool saleyards are making a profit but you left out the figures.
Advertisement
As a Warrnambool ratepayer, I - and other ratepayers - need to know these figures.
Colin Ryan in his letter to The Standard states the saleyards are running at a loss of $300,000 a year and cattle numbers are falling.
I believe the council has to take a stand now and show the real costs.
Who is right? Who is wrong? Mr Murphy or Mr Ryan?
If Mr Ryan is right - and I believe he is - just shut the yards down now for all concerned, especially the ratepayers.
Danny Ewing, Warrnambool
Advertisement
Warrnambool water has an acceptable taste and quality but the Port Fairy Pipeline proponents might not be aware it is a "cocktail" of bore water and Otway water.
The original Otway supply was variable and became brown and discolored with Algae every summer until it was permanently supplemented with bore water at the then-new water treatment plant.
Gravity feed is only possible on a downhill run of pipe or aqueduct so pumping would be required at considerable expense.
I am also intrigued by the claim by the Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group that a pipeline would stop treated sewerage entering the ocean and allow it to be used for irrigation, as our treated sewage has a high salt content and is unsuitable for irrigation.
David Hounslow, Warrnambool
Advertisement
Beware the Henna Street/Raglan Parade lights - magpies are dive-bombing!
I've been attacked six times in the last two days, and hit twice.
Tip: wear a hat!
And I'm a Collingwood supporter; what were they thinking?
Go Pies! (football ones)
Advertisement
Barry Brooker, Warrnambool
The number of Australians living with dementia is close to half a million - a number that is set to double in the next 25 years.
There are also an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care.
Many people living with dementia can continue to live well after their diagnosis, but often feel isolated because of the stigma and discrimination associated with dementia.
That's why the theme for Dementia Action Week 2022, September 19-25, is 'A little support makes a big difference'.
Advertisement
This year, we encourage communities to come together and learn more about how they can support people living with dementia.
By everyone having a better understanding of dementia and seeing that a purposeful life can continue after diagnosis, we will eliminate discrimination and its impacts.
There are seven small but practical ways you can make a difference in your community.
To find out more please visit https://discrimination.dementia.org.au
Maree McCabe, CEO, Dementia Australia, and Bobby Redman, chair, Dementia Australia Advisory Committee
Advertisement
HAVE YOUR SAY BELOW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.