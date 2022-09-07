The Standard

Volcano Man film returns to cinema

By Jenny McLaren
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:25am, first published 1:35am
Tower Hill photographer Richard Crawley, who is the subject of documentary Volcano Man, said he was delighted with the response to the film. Picture by Anthony Brady

It was easily the standout of the festival. Everyone I spoke to who saw it was very impressed. There were a lot of people asking if we were going to run it again. Because of the local connection, we were keen to get it back again for another season.

- Greg Gent

HOME-GROWN documentary Volcano Man will be back on the big screen in Warrnambool this week after proving a hit with Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) audiences.

