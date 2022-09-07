Secure The Lookout

The Lookout is a premium allotment that provides the ultimate in elevated oceanfront homesites (STCA).
During the migration season, Southern Right whales may be observed frolicking with their calves from the 301.5 metres of ocean frontage, as they nurture and educate their newborns.
Advertisement
The well drained limestone based soils are supported by an established ryegrass and clover base, ideal for livestock or equine requirements. With three phase power to the boundary and ground water that has been sourced previously by a stock bore, the stage is set to create something truly specular.
It's also the most scenic layout imaginable for early morning yoga or afternoon entertaining, while absorbing the panoramic seaside vista. There is just something about the sea air in your lungs that awakens the senses.
Casting views along the rugged shipwreck coast toward the city of Warrnambool - a mere five kilometres from the front gate. Opportunities such as this are few, act today to secure life's next adventure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.