Banquet's record $65k top

By Philippe Perez
Updated September 6 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:26pm
Mountain Valley stud principal Ian Durkin, Coolatai, NSW, with his new purchase from the Banquet spring sale, Lot 25, Banquet Sensation S005. Picture by Philippe Perez.

*Total clearance of 32 bulls sold to $65,000, av $20,625

THERE wasn't much room in the newly-minted sale pavilion for the large crowd attending the 2022 Banquet Angus spring bull sale in Mortlake on Friday.

