Banquet's record $65k top

THERE wasn't much room in the newly-minted sale pavilion for the large crowd attending the 2022 Banquet Angus spring bull sale in Mortlake on Friday.
Bulls were sold to buyers across the country, with the top-priced bull, Lot 25, Banquet Sensation S005, being sold to NSW stud Mountain Valley Poll Herefords and Angus, Coolatai, for $65,000, which is a record for a bull sold at Banquet.
The bull recorded a birth weight of +5.8, and growth figures of +45 for 200-day weight, +77 for 400-day weight, and +104 for 600-day weight.
He recorded an eye muscle area of +5.7 and a rump fat of -0.5.
The bull was sired by Nuttella N462, who also sired the two top-priced bulls at Banquet's February 2022 sale, which fetched over $60,000 in price too.
"We used to have those spring sales in Queensland but then shifted them here to Victoria for those who would like to spring join or get their bulls a bit earlier and settled in," he said.
Along with the top-price buy by Mountain Valley, Banquet bulls found new homes at studs in Tasmania, Queensland, and Western Australia for the first time.
"As well as to these places, we will be delivering bulls all around Victoria, but it will be exciting to see what the folks over in the west do with the bulls too," Mr Branson said.
Ian Durkin, Mountain Valley, said his top-priced bull would suit to build his growing Angus herd.
"We just wanted some pedigree with predictability in it," Mr Durkin said.
"I had a quick look at it out in the paddock on the previous day to the sale, and he was breeding well and consistently.
"It had excellent quality type, really thick and a great temperament - just something that would suit our operation perfectly."
He said his region had only "been getting a bit of rain" compared to the significant wet other Victorian farms were getting.
But he said "all was going alright for the season that's ahead".
Glenthompson Pastoral Company, Learmonth, purchased multiple lots, picking up three bulls in total and paying $18,000 for Lot 15, Banquet Rookie R538.
Ryan Pastoral, Coleraine, also pushed the sale average past $20,000, buying up two lots for over that price, with the Lot 32, Banquet Snob S112, selling for $26,000.
Many Gippsland producers also took the trip west to see what was on offer, with CP & MN Wheeler, Buchan, picking up two bulls, with the top price of the two being $18,000 for Lot 19, Banquet Stirling S077.
Multiple buyers from outback Queensland purchased lots too, with A & J Brown, Longreach, buying Lot 3, Banquet Rum'n'raisin R342, and Lot 9, Banquet Simkin S008, both for $14,000, and Tim Salter, Longreach, picking up Banquet Retire R406 for $12,000.
Nutrien south-east stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said while the spring sale had only been going for a couple of years, there was great potential in the sale for future buyers.
"This was a very strong sale, and a credit to the Banquet team who present bulls terrifically," he said.
"They have loyal buyers year in, year out, and while the spring sale has not been going for a long time, there was strong support and it is growing legs."
