Ballarat-based jockey Jarrod Lorensini and Horsham hoop Dean Yendall shared the riding honours at Casterton on Sunday.
Both jockeys rode two winners each on the seven race program. Lorensini was successful on Mulga Lil and Wild Vitality while Yendall won on Firebase Coral and Apache Thunder.
Lorensini said he was confident going to the races he was in for a good day as he had a strong book of rides.
"I went to the races quietly confident I would have a good day," he told The Standard. "I rated Mulga Lil and Wild Vitality as my best two chances and they both won.
"Mulga Lil jumped away well and railed like a greyhound. It's the first time I rode her. She'll be hard to beat in similar company next time.
"Wild Vitality raced a bit like Mulga Lil. He just jumped away well and fought on well over the concluding stages.
"I had the six rides and rode two winners and ran second on another one finished in third spot on the other two."
Yendall's two winners took his tally to five wins from 20 rides since he returned to riding in August after suffering a serious neck injury he sustained at Terang in December.
Linda Meech, Eran Boyd and Steven Vella were the other jockeys who rode winners at Casterton.
The training honours for the meeting were shared between seven trainers.
