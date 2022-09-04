The Standard

Emma House, Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre explore option of merger

By Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 4 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:00am
Emma House, based in Warrnambool, is exploring the option of merging with the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV).

TWO vital support services will explore a merger, with feedback being sought from staff and clients.

