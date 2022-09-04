TWO vital support services will explore a merger, with feedback being sought from staff and clients.
Emma House domestic violence centre and the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV) have have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and will work closely to explore the benefits of a more formal alignment of the two organisations.
Emma House is located in Warrnambool and provides outreach services to Portland, Hamilton, Terang and Camperdown.
The SAFV Centre is co-located in the Barwon Multidisciplinary Centre, the Barwon Orange Door and has offices in Horsham and Geelong.
SAFV chief executive officer Helen Bolton said a potential merger with an organisation such as Emma House was an exciting opportunity to share and gain knowledge and expertise and to support sustainable service delivery for women and children experiencing family violence,
"All women and children impacted by family violence in our community deserve robust, sustainable and accessible services across the south-west, Barwon and Wimmera areas," she said.
Ms Bolton said Emma House shared a similar philosophy, purpose and values in delivering specialist services to women and children impacted by family violence.
In a joint media statement, SAFV and Emma House said the services recognised a strong alliance between the two specialist family violence organisations.
"Both organisations have long and proud histories dating back to the late 1970s and were established by passionate women who were leaders in their community, offering support to women experiencing violence when no other services existed," the statement said.
"We aim to preserve our combined histories and strengthen our future."
The statement said over the next few months consultations would be held with staff, members, clients and stakeholders to gain further input and support decision making.
"No decision has been made and any formal merger would be subject to approvals and legal and financial advice," the statement said.
"During this time, it is business as usual with no changes to service delivery or staffing arrangements. Women and children experiencing family violence in our community require robust, sustainable and accessible services across the Barwon, South West and Wimmera areas.
"Both organisations are committed to a collaborative approach to sustain and enhance the services each provides."
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
In an emergency, call 000.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
