Editorial: Footy needs to tackle violence head on

Footy is often described as the people's game.
It unites communities, provides social links and economic activity in towns.
So why are people seemingly drifting away from the code?
Earlier this month an under 18 match was called off at quarter-time after a brawl saw one teenager taken to hospital.
That incident is being independently investigated by the Warrnambool and District Football Netball League. Police are also looking into the matter.
Parents and spectators contacted The Standard outraged such an incident could happen in 2022.
Football's days of thuggery from bygone eras had no place today and players, spectators and volunteers would leave the sport, they said.
The same day a second match was called off early after a senior player was seriously injured in an incident which is also being investigated.
Across in the Hampden league a player was recently booked for retaliating against an opponent who reportedly made derogatory remarks about his family.
The reported player was suspended for a week at a behind-closed doors tribunal hearing.
But what about the opponent?
Was he scolded for his behaviour, could he have been charged with unbecoming conduct?
Was there an apology?
Has the league investigated?
We don't know because the media was denied an opportunity to make a case for the hearing to be open, let alone suggest the sensitive specific remarks would be reported in a responsible way.
The same night of the tribunal hearing, a similar incident unfolded before our eyes in the much-hyped AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and Melbourne.
Dees defender Harrison Petty was in tears at three-quarter time after Lions captain Dayne Zorko made inappropriate comments about Petty's family.
Zorko apologised and no further action was taken.
The game has an image problem.
Violence and inappropriate remarks are not tolerated in our streets, schools, workplaces, so why do some people think they're acceptable in sporting arenas?
We need to keep calling out these acts.
Closed hearings do not help the game's image, nor do they deter others.
In fact it can be argued it does the reverse, players may think their actions can be covered up behind closed doors.
If the game wants to clean up its image, it needs to continue educating juniors early and ensure if people do go beyond the boundaries, appropriate penalties are meted out.
Justice needs to be done but it also needs to be seen to be done.
The days of locking out media from tribunals, like violence and inappropriate remarks, are gone.
Social media, scuttlebutt and the bush telegraph often paint different views of what happens on the field.
Part of our role is to provide independent reports of hearings, which not only act as a deterrent but also set the record straight.
