Special publication
There's only a handful of sleeps to go until winter is behind us and we can rejoice in the magic and wonders of spring.
Inspired by the new bursts of colour that accompany the new season, this edition of Out & About is jam-packed with ideas of where to go and what to do in this beautiful part of Victoria.
There's an overview of what's on at Lighthouse Theatre this season, and dates for your calendar so you don't miss your favourite agricultural show.
Check out the major retrospective exhibition of stained glass artist John Orval is hosted by Hamilton Art Gallery, but takes in other towns within the region.
We also meet one of the talented people who call this region home, Port Fairy's Samantha Manning from Monday Distillery, and discover some of the best walks to be had in South West Victoria.
Don't forget to take this edition on your journey for the fun puzzle and so much more. Happy travels!
Click here to read Out & About online.
I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 22 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.
