Letters -26/08

First port of call when visiting my home town, is inevitably, Cannon Hill.
There is no better place to observe the splendour of the horizon, dominating my thoughts and vision, separating sky and ocean. Could that really be the curvature of the earth I see, or an optical illusion? I doubt if there is anything so beautiful.
To the west and for many years, I would contemplate the Woollen Mill, where I would ride my bike after school to meet my mother working on night shift. Now long gone however, I lift my gaze to try and focus on Port Fairy, remembering not only the folk festival, but all those games with South playing Port at the Garden's Oval.
To the east, past the Hopkins mouth, lies Logan's Beach where the whales gambol and present me with the meaning of dignity as they patrol the waves. Beyond, the land stretches out into the water, conjuring images of Port Campbell and the Great Ocean Road, with Loch Ard Gorge being my favourite.
Whenever I can, I revisit this spot, never tiring of what I see, or indeed, what I think of my existence. Countless memories surge through my mind, of a childhood growing up by the beach and of country always calling me home. Who I am has emerged from this environment and for which, I am forever grateful.
Please do not destroy the magnificent seascape of Warrnambool, it constitutes the hearts and minds of everyone.
Dr Neil Hooley, Essendon West
There has been much conjecture about relocating the Art Gallery to Cannon Hill.
First and foremost a business case is being prepared, that is all, nothing more. There has been no decision about a site. We know that we can extend the current gallery, so myself and three other councillors thought it appropriate to explore our options.
What if we have an even better location? What if we are missing an opportunity? I am sure that many in our community have visited the Bendigo Art Gallery to view some of their magnificent exhibitions. What if we could achieve something similar for Warrnambool, something that is visionary, something that will be a major tourism attraction and put us on the international map?
Imagine that gallery also having a connection to a newly imagined Flagstaff Hill. Would it be sympathetic to the site and environment? Absolutely! Could you still park there and take in the views while sipping a coffee? Absolutely!
Maybe the old site could be repurposed to become an historical museum or something else, the opportunities are endless.
I am not about taking anything away from our community. There may need to be many business cases prepared until we are all comfortable with a site, wherever that might be. This process will be long and arduous, and many hoops will need to be jumped through. It will be many years before anything is realised, and it will be dependant on state and federal funding.
Cr Debbie Arnott, Warrnambool
Residents in South West Victoria increasingly view rail transport preferable to driving to Melbourne. Recent State investments to upgrade the Geelong-Warrnambool rail line ($286M- the biggest investment since the train line was built) ) to Warrnambool has ensured all level crossings have safety infrastructure upgrades, extra passing bays are in place to minimise downtime, new bridge crossings have replaced old, all tracks are newly stabilised, and the infrastructure can now run Velocity trains that have been ordered for the route.
The new trains will provide all abilities access which is sorely needed. Thanks to the track upgrade we will also be getting a fifth daily service. Regional travellers absolutely deserve catering services during the 3.5 hour journey and I am asking people to sign my petition as I door knock throughout the electorate.
Further, the Warrnambool ALP branch has written to the Transport Minister Ben Carroll pointing out the reasonable request for catering services.
In time the Suburban Rail Link will enable us to travel on the Warrnambool line and link by rail to Melbourne Airport when taking flights. Likewise we will make our way easily to the other side of Melbourne without needing cars. And thanks to the $384 million dollar investment by the Andrews government we will soon have a new regional hospital providing services at the national level. We will experience the benefits of improved health facilities and transport infrastructure- not one or the other as the Liberals are offering.
Kylie Gaston, ALP Candidate, Warrnambool
I draw your attention to your article on the latest Merrivale Community Association. (The Standard, 20/08) There was a group formed earlier to better Merrivale. I was the chairman, Albert McCulloch was the Secretary and a committee of about 10 other residents.
Major achievements were the lengthening of the present oval which meant closing off the existing lane. We also built the first club rooms and scoreboard and fenced the oval. I have lived in Perth now for 20 odd years and still feel we left a lasting legacy for the Merrivale residents.
Rex Johnson, Perth
The continued excuses and embarrassing strategy statements that the Chair of Lyndoch Living, Sue Cassidy, keeps presenting to the community is appalling. That an Aged Care facility facing years of allegations around failing standards, bullying, patient and staff neglect, should ever have been a long term sponsor of a horse race is disgraceful.
It does however shine a bright light on the true priorities of the Board of Lyndoch Living..Can someone please explain why the residents and skeleton staff of Lyndoch are STILL suffering. Maybe the need for deploying the Defence force will move the Board on?
Genevieve Grant, Rosebrook
Wodonga shut their yards and moved them to a place 20 minutes up the road didn't realise it was going to cost 15 million to dismantle the old yards and are still untouched
An eyesore. What's the cost to remove Warrnambool yards and will there be a huge profit left over
And will the parking that is currently enjoyed around the centre that the sports stadium enjoys at no cost still be available. I don't think so if a developer related to or involved close to the council's green movement.
Go for it, will be a mistake like the new football club rooms that generations will laugh at.
Paul Moloney, Terang
Shouldn't Colin Ryan indicate that he is the business development manager of Mortlake's Western Victorian Livestock Exchange? Where does his loss figure of $900,000 come from? From all reports the saleyards are making a profit each year .
Ray Murphy, Warrnambool
Colin Ryan's recent letter (The Standard 20/8) highlights the economic liability the Warrnambool saleyards are for ratepayers . In particular the 87 per cent drop in throughput in the last 6 years and the 2010 report to council indicating an estimated loss of $900,000 annually should focus the attention of elected councillors.
In addition, a 41 page consultant's report to council in January of 2021 highlights the many defects . A reasonable question is why the saleyards have been able to continue to operate from then to the present? . How many millions of dollars will be required should the current saleyards have to be demolished and completely rebuilt ? It would be an economically futile and very costly exercise . Alternatively a closure would create significant and much needed extra resources for the betterment of Warrnambool as a modern and attractive regional city. The most important decision by our council in living memory is soon to be taken.
Tony Delaney, Warrnambool
I have a radical suggestion, if both the Art Gallery and the saleyards have reached their use by date why not redevelop the saleyard site and erect a new art gallery there.
It would be an enormous project with a long lead time to allow many businesses to relocate close to the Mortlake facility but better than wasting millions on refurbishing a failing facility.
An art gallery in west Warrnambool would increase the value of all property in the area.
David Hounslow, Warrnambool
I feel the saleyards could be improved, maintained and give support to District farmers
Marira Barling, Warrnambool
Spend the money and retain the sale yards in Warrnambool
Con Dwyer, Southern Cross
The shortage of rental properties in the south-west has been a problem for many years.
Covid-19 has exacerbated the problem as more people looked to move to regional Victoria, but the crisis precedes the pandemic.
More than 130 reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act were passed in 2018 and implemented last year.
The reforms included things like introducing basic standards, or limiting rent increases to once a year - sensible changes that give assurances to renters.
But allowing renters to make minor modifications to homes without needing permission from landlords is just one example of how the reforms went too far.
At the time the laws passed, then-president of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria Richard Simpson warned the reforms would swing the pendulum too far in favour of renter's rights over those of landlords.
That warning has become a reality.
There are now growing calls from industry experts who say the changes to legislation have inadvertently led to a mass exodus of investors from the property market.
No one would deny that renter's rights are important. There should be minimum standards landlords need to meet before their property can be rented out.
But there needs to be balance. Without investors, there are no rental properties. And without rental properties, problems such as homelessness become more and more prevalent.
Fixing the housing crisis in the south-west isn't just a matter of making more land available or building more houses - both of which are very important - but also ensuring there is a steady flow of available rental properties.
If investors are going to continue to leave the property market because legislation is too restrictive, then that legislation must be changed.
Roma Britnell
Member for South West Coast
