Emerging Russells Creek gun Charlotte van der Starre has clinched back-to-back 17 and under league best and fairests after yet another superb season on the court.
Van der Starre was at her dynamic best throughout the season and pulled away to win the best and fairest by 12 points from Merrivale's Paiyton Noonan.
Nirranda's Bella Wallace finished third.
Van der Starre was also a worthy recipient of the rising star award on the evening.
"I'm pretty happy, it's been a bit hard year being captain, I've been trying to balance that and try and focus on my own game," she said.
"I felt personally I hadn't played as well as other years because I've been focusing on the girls and making a happy side that will play well.
"We've done amazing, the relationships we've grown, the friendships we've built is incredible. I love it."
The midcourter has played plenty of A Grade netball under the tutelage of mentor Stacy Dunkley and will undoubtedly continue taking the seniors by storm into the future.
"I've loved learning off Stace, the growth between how me and Stace worked is amazing," she said.
"We're now reading each other on the court, at the start of the year nothing was working to be honest and towards the end of the season we felt amazing on the court."
17 & Under netball best and fairest final tally:
1 Charlotte van der Starre (Russells Creek) 42
2 Paiyton Noonan (Merrivale) 30
3 Bella Wallace (Nirranda) 28
4 Nikki Clover (Timboon Demons) 25
5 Hannah Byron (Allansford) 24
6 Isabelle Kenna (Kolora-Noorat) 19
7 Lilly Sanderson (Old Collegians) 19
8 Olivia Wolter (Merrivale) 18
9 Carla Van Zyl (Russells Creekl) 16
10 Kyla Groves (Timboon Demons) 16
11 Sophie Curran (Kolora-Noorat) 16
12 Ziggy Wright (Old Collegians) 16
