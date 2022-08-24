The Standard

WDFNL awards: Russells Creek young gun Charlotte van der Starre wins 17 and under best and fairest, rising star

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 24 2022 - 9:59am, first published 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG NIGHT: Russells Creek young gun Charlotte van der Starre won two awards on Wednesday night. Picture: Anthony Brady

Emerging Russells Creek gun Charlotte van der Starre has clinched back-to-back 17 and under league best and fairests after yet another superb season on the court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.