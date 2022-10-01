The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The Standard's 150th: Our dedicated staff

By Jenny McLaren and Katrina Lovell
October 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legendary Standard reporter Peter Collins wrote for the paper for more than four decades. Picture by Anthony Brady

You can take the man out of the newsroom but you can't take the news out of the man.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.