As a former councillor of the City of Warrnambool for several years, I appeal to the current seven city councillors to co-operate to approve the expenditure of about $5 million for the essential necessary improvement works as recommended for the upgrading of the Warrnambool Livestock Selling Centre.
The saleyards have been a vital contributor to our city's growth for more than 100 years and if well managed and maintained, will continue in this role for many years to come.
Through the successful operations of the saleyards, both rural and city people are brought together for mutual benefits.
I can recall the damaging 1983 Ash Wednesday bushfires which destroyed hundreds of district farming properties and thousands of livestock. This major disaster resulted in our city people reaching out to help our farming friends, many of whom lost everything.
By retaining the present improved saleyards facilities, our City can continue to positively assist our district farmers who we all depend upon to provide for our daily needs and economic wellbeing.
Surely the annual profits from the saleyards' operations can be utilised to service a loan of $5 million repayable over a 20-year period, that will provide funds for ensuring the safety and convenience of all users of the saleyards, as well as providing high-standard care and security for the valuable livestock which are marketed each week.
A prompt united decision from our councillors to accept a tender, if necessary at a special council meeting, to authorise for the essential construction works to proceed almost immediately, will show that goodwill remains in place between our much-appreciated farming community as well as with our residents and ratepayers, who will not be at any financial disadvantage through this suggested action.
Les Hawkins, Warrnambool
The Warrnambool council owns and operates a great facility in the South West Victoria Livestock Exchange. The saleyards is the hub for local cattle producers, agents, buyers, sellers, transport operators and all those involved in the livestock industry.
The saleyards attract thousands of people to its weekly cattle and calf markets, its monthly store sale and its annual F1 weaner and feature sales. As a result, upwards of $40 million is pumped into businesses in and around Warrnambool because this facility is on the council's doorstep.
So, councillors, the saleyards is your number one asset or if you like, your 'top cow'! Please could you spend some money upgrading and maintaining this facility so it can continue paying its way and stimulate millions of dollars into the local community for many years to come.
Colin Dumesny, Nirranda
Should Warrnambool City Council choose to close the saleyards, the livestock sector will be well-catered for by Australia's best saleyard 50km up the road at Mortlake.
The throughput at Warrnambool saleyards has dropped by 87 per cent since 2016 to about 58,000 head in FY 2022. WVLX Mortlake was established in 2018 and has increased by 84 per cent to a throughput of 111,940 - almost double that of Warrnambool. WVLX is designed to handle more than 200,000 cattle annually.
More cattle attract more buyers and the competition brings higher prices. A 2010 Warrnambool City Council report estimated the operating position (of the Warrnambool saleyards) is estimated to be a loss of $900,000 annually. The trading environment for saleyards has declined significantly since 2010. Many saleyards are a burden on ratepayers and continually operate at a loss. The exception is the big yards, that sell more than 100,000 head a year and turn a real profit.
The life of a saleyard asset is usually assessed as 30 years. The break-even point depends on the rate of depreciation, debt and the capital investment that has been allocated to the facility to maintain the asset. Given the Warrnambool saleyards is 52-years-old and capital has not been reinvested at the required rate, the asset has reached end of life.
The rural community in south-western Victoria will continue to do business in Warrnambool, regardless of where stock are sold. The direct beneficiaries of the sale of stock (farmers) are overwhelmingly located outside Warrnambool in adjoining LGAs and are not Warrnambool ratepayers.
WVLX Mortlake is a world-class cattle-selling facility and is considered by many within the industry as the best in Australia in terms of animal welfare, efficiency of operation and worker safety. The facility is fully roofed, with soft flooring throughout - cattle are not standing on concrete, a significant cause of lameness. Once sold they are able to travel distances, arriving at their destination in good health.
WVLX is serviced by nine stock agencies from across the south-west, including three of the four agencies operating at Warrnambool.
Colin Ryan, Woolsthorpe
The councillors made the right decision concerning the saleyards - with at least three saleyards within an hour of Warrnambool.
There isn't a good reason to spend millions of dollars on them. As I said, the money would be better spent on lengthening the runway at the airport or, better still, clearing the saleyard site and putting up a mini-village of portable cabins to help accommodate the homeless until government housing is built in the area.
It's within walking distance of shops, schools and sporting facilities. The housing plans of the Salvos and Midfield Meat go nowhere near covering the shortage and at least the portable houses would go some way to eliminate the shortage of housing and workforce. If you have land elsewhere, the money from the sale could go to putting up houses there unless it is on a flood-prone area taking into account global warming.
Helen Tredinnick, Warrnambool
