The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Saleyards | Opinion

August 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool saleyards

As a former councillor of the City of Warrnambool for several years, I appeal to the current seven city councillors to co-operate to approve the expenditure of about $5 million for the essential necessary improvement works as recommended for the upgrading of the Warrnambool Livestock Selling Centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.