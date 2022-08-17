Koroit's peak lobbying group is hopeful further movement on the town's streetscape project is drawing near.
The Koroit and District Progress Association has met with senior members of Moyne Shire Council to layout the next step and officers have been presented with a streetscape direction wish-list.
This includes stage one works, which would encompass bluestone footpaths on both sides of Commercial Road from High Street to the Village Green, the removal of crossovers powerlines and the installation of new street furniture and trees.
Progress association president Sam Rudolph said council would come back with a draft plan for his group to sign off on.
"There has been extensive public consultation with this project and the community's feedback is represented in the stage one proposal," Mr Rudolph said.
"This community vision has given council a clear picture of what is wanted and will help them put together some presentations for major funding for the project. It has been a long process, but it is important we get it right - we want to do it once and do it well."
The streetscape project began late last year with a section of bluestone footpath laid on Commercial Road in front of the new IGA supermarket.
This was achieved through a partnership between the progress association, the supermarket owners and Moyne. Since then, the town's Village Green has been the epi-centre of the project, with work on the construction of a permanent community stage.
The stage project has been driven by a partnership between the Koroit Irish Festival and the town's biggest employer, Bega. Moyne also sourced funding from the state government for the project. The stage is expected to be completed in late August or early September.
Mr Rudolph is encouraging businesses owners to apply for the latest round of Moyne's business facade improvement program.
This program provides grants of up to $5000, on a dollar-for-dollar basis, to upgrade shopfronts.
"The more we can be proactive as a community, the better chance we have of attracting investment in the town," Mr Rudolph said.
"Koroit is an exciting place to be and we and we are all keen to do what we can to build on that."
