The Standard

Ciaron Maher-trained Roland Garros wins at Great Western Steeplechase

By Tim Auld
Updated August 14 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING WAYS: Horse trainer Ciaron Maher on Sunday added another victory to his long list. Picture: Morgan Hancock

ROLAND Garros, aided by a bold front-running ride from jumps jockey Willie McCarthy, gave the powerful Ciaron Maher-David Eustace stable victory in Sunday's $60,000 Great Western Steeplechase.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.