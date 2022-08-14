AN opposition coach is bullish about a Hampden league rival's long-term prospects.
Hamilton Kangaroos mentor Nat O'Dea believes Camperdown has the ability to become a threat in coming seasons.
It comes after the two teams played out a thrilling, high-scoring draw at Melville Oval on Saturday.
"Camperdown in years to come are just going to be a force," O'Dea said.
"They are so good. They are so calm. My team is an older team and I thought 'we'll get this because we have the older heads' but those Camperdown girls did not panic one iota, it was amazing."
O'Dea said the round 17 contest was "one of the best games all year for both teams".
Offence was hard to stop with scores locked on 61 apiece come the final whistle.
"It such a shoot-out and there was a great atmosphere. For 60 minutes of netball, it was awesome," she said.
"We shot really well but Camperdown shot really well too. I think both teams' defences were taken out of the game - once you got the ball into your circle, it was a goal.
"Our goalies did really well, they moved really well, but so did Camperdown's."
O'Dea swung the magnets in a bid to sway momentum the Kangaroos' way.
"Kellie Sommerville started in centre and I made the move to take her to goal defence, in with her sister Emma," she said.
"Kellie is not a known goal defence but I had to do something different against those little Camperdown goalies (like Mary Place) who were just killing it.
"Kel stood up. It is a foreign position to her and she embraced it and had a crack."
The Sommerville sisters have re-signed for the 2023 season.
Camperdown coach Leah Sinnott, who will stand down after the Magpies' final game against North Warrnambool Eagles next weekend, echoed O'Dea's thoughts on the contest.
"There were just good match-ups across the court," she said.
Sinnott was proud of her players' ability to match it with an experienced opponent.
"I felt the girls withstood the physical contest and when I say physical, it wasn't dirty or anything like that, it was just strong bodies against kids who haven't had a lot of experience with that," she said.
Indi Cameron, 14, was a late inclusion and impressed.
"She played wing attack for us," Sinnott said.
"She'll just let some balls rip that you think more mature people might go the safer option.
"She sees something and let's the ball go.
"She's got good vision and game awareness."
Sinnott, a mother of four, said the time was right to step aside after coaching Timboon Demons for three seasons and Camperdown for one.
"I have my own kids who play elsewhere so it will be nice to have the flexibility to go and watch them and just do other things," she said.
In other games, Koroit edged out Portland 54-49, Warrnambool overcame Port Fairy 49-41, Cobden downed North Warrnambool Eagles 61-43 and South Warrnambool was too good for Terang Mortlake 67-35.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
