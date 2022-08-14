LADDER-leader Koroit hopes a Maskell Medallist will enjoy increased game time in the final home-and-away round after making a successful return from injury.
Brett Harrington was limited to 50 per cent game time in the Saints' 15.10 (100) to 7.14 (56) over Portland at Hanlon Park on Saturday.
"He moved really well. He's a Maskell Medallist, we forget how good this bloke is," Saints coach Chris McLaren said.
Koroit made two late changes with Seamus Brady and Jack Coghlan-West elevated to the senior team in place of captain Liam Hoy (calf tightness) and Jarrod Korewha (ankle).
McLaren said Korewha, who was to return from a serious injury, tweaked his ankle in VFL club Werribee's captains run on Friday night.
Portland challenged Koroit which was only 13 points up at the final break before a barnstorming seven-goal to two fourth quarter.
"It was a perfect pre-finals game," McLaren said.
"We weren't anywhere near our best but I have no doubt a fair part of that was down to Portland's pressure.
"They get lots of numbers behind the footy and get back to defend pretty hard.
"They were up for a challenge. Their energy, effort and work without the ball was excellent."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
