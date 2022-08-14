The Standard

Brett Harrington eased back into Hampden league football after injury layoff

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPACT: Koroit footballer Brett Harrington, pictured earlier this season, added to the Saints' midfield. Picture: Morgan Hancock

LADDER-leader Koroit hopes a Maskell Medallist will enjoy increased game time in the final home-and-away round after making a successful return from injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.