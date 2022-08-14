Dennington coach Ben Thornton says there is plenty to work with next season after his young group went down in a 95-point final round loss to Russells Creek.
The Creekers set the game up with a blistering nine-goal opening term and have finished fifth on the table.
Advertisement
"It's disappointing to go down by that much but they got the jump in the first quarter but we kept them to six in the next two which is a positive," Thornton said.
"We were definitely undermanned and had a few key players out but credit to the boys who came in, they didn't throw the towel in.
"It blew out a bit late, but there was positives to take out and build on for next year."
There was plenty to like for the Creekers, particularly from an attacking perspective with Xavier McCartney, Thomas Smith, Dylan Cross and Blake Rudland-Castles all in the best and a total of nine individual goal kickers.
The match between Timboon Demons and Allansford, meanwhile, was called off in the third term.
With the Demons up by 10 points, 8.2 (50) to 5.10 (40), an Allansford player suffered a serious injury with the coaches agreeing to call the game off and give the Demons their first win of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.