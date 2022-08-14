The Standard

Russells Creek finish fifth on WDFNL table after convincing win against Dennington

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 14 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING FORM: Russells Creek gun Blake Rudland-Castles was in strong form against Dennington. Picture: Anthony Brady

Dennington coach Ben Thornton says there is plenty to work with next season after his young group went down in a 95-point final round loss to Russells Creek.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.