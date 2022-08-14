NORTH Warrnambool Eagles will use a final-round trip to Leura Oval as preparation for their first final on a similar ground.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said the Camperdown venue had qualities like Koroit's Victoria Park which will host the Hampden league qualifying final on Saturday, August 27.
The Bushfield-based team has already locked in a showdown with South Warrnambool.
"Camperdown's ground is similar to Koroit's size-wise and surface-wise," he said.
"It will be good to finish on a bigger ground and even for Adam Wines, playing centre half-forward, it's somewhere where you need a centre half-forward.
"Bushfield is a bit trickier because it's smaller."
North Warrnambool Eagles will enter round 18 against Camperdown in blistering form, having dismantled Cobden 23.17 (155) to 9.7 (61) on Saturday.
A dominant first term gave the Eagles, who were without Matthew Wines and Jarryd Lewis, and a 48-point lead at quarter-time. They were 96 points up at half-time.
"We started well, defended well and our in the forward line we were able to get some good one-on-ones and looked dangerous," Dowie said.
"Tom James went back, which is where he played a lot last year, and the back line looked pretty solid and we played Adam Wines forward.
"We pressured really well and executed our skills and were able to take the ball from defensive 50 to forward 50 pretty well."
Key position player Nathan Vardy kicked eight goals and small forward Dion Johnstone five playing a lead-up role.
Cobden coach Dan Casey lamented the Bombers' sluggish start but was content with their response after half-time.
"Their first half was awesome and we were half asleep I think," he said.
"They were way better than the first time we played them and talking to Adam after the game, they started slow last week (against South) so they wanted to come out play well which they did.
"I have never been involved in a game where you're nearly 100 points down at half-time.
"In the midfield we just didn't have any answers to start with."
Cobden outscored North by two points in the second half which pleased Casey, as did their discipline.
"That's one thing we've been working on, we don't want to give 50-metre penalties away or get sent off," he said.
The non-playing coach said the Bombers' pressure rose and they started to move the ball with more purpose.
They will now turn their attention to a much-improved Terang Mortlake in the final round.
"They have come home really well so it's going to be another tough game," Casey said.
"We want to finish off with a win and no doubt Terang will too. It just gives you momentum going into next season and helps recruiting."
Bombers teenager Harrison Herschell broke his hand in the opening minutes.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
