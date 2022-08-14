Kolora-Noorat will enter the Warrnambool and District league finals series as one of the most intriguing sides to place after finishing third on the ladder.
The Power - like many other sides across the competition - shook off player unavailabilities and injuries to storm back from a slow start to the season.
The 94-point win against Old Collegians on Saturday, 17.15 (117) to 3.5 (23) lifted the Power to third after Merrivale's shock loss to South Rovers.
"A few things fell our way and we were all focused on our game but it's worked out that we finish third which is a great reward for the group," Power coach Nick Bourke said.
"It wasn't an easy start to the year but the effort the boys have put in is a reward for them. I'm happy for all of them."
Bourke said the group ticked off some boxes in the comfortable win, with nine different goal kickers and a strong team-effort.
Lucas Boyd and Sam Boyd combined for six goals in the victory, while Ryan O'Connor and Ben Reid are in some strong form.
"We got a lot of intensity into our game and we worked on some structure stuff and I felt like our intensity lifted in the second-half and we'll look to bring that into next week," he said.
More importantly, Bourke said, the Power came out of the game with a clean bill of health ahead of the qualifying final against Panmure.
"We had a couple of little corkies and that but we're all healthy and ready to go for next week," he said.
Bourke missed with a slight hamstring issue but said he was right to go for the first final against Panmure.
"Knowing we had a final the week after I decided to take that extra week but I will be fine for next week," he said.
