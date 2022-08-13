Timboon Demons co-coach Bethany Hallyburton says there is a feeling of excitement and belief in the air after her side locked in its finals appearance on Saturday.
There was a range of scenarios in the battle for fifth in the final round of the Warrnambool and District league A Grade home-and-away season, with the Demons, alongside Russells Creek, Dennington and Allansford all a live chance of earning a spot.
But the Demons dug deep to secure a stirring 50-45 win against the Cats.
"It's a nice reward for the girls across the three grades in our club," she said. "It's been a whole club effort to get there - it was an even game and Allansford just kept coming back to us but the girls managed to just hold their heads. We came out on top which is really nice. "
The Demons mentor said it was a big week for the group.
"We did a lot of pre-game team motivation stuff that Carley (Hickey) is really into and getting the girls to realise they do have a lot of depth and a lot to offer as a team and as individuals," she said.
"Our main focus was doing our givings as a team and playing our part as a team member rather than an individual.
"The concept of making the finals, the girls were really excited by and you could tell they were very nervous but eager."
Nirranda, meanwhile, has incredibly completed the entire home and away season without a loss in an ominous performance against Panmure.
The Blues started hot and were electric across the court and ruthless in defence to set up the eventual 74-27 victory against the Bulldogs.
Mentor Lisa Arundell said there was plenty to like from her side, with the likes of star goal attack Steph Townsend (36 goals), Jo Couch and Amanda Gilbert (28 goals) among the standouts.
"I was really happy with the game, we haven't paid much thought to 18 straight wins it's been more about each week," she said. "We took this week as every week and had a solid hit-out at training on Thursday and I felt it reflected in our game (against Panmure).
"We had a focus on starting well and getting the jump, forcing the turnovers and trying to get as many goals on the board as we could ahead.
"The most pleasing aspect was playing as a team."
After finishing the season two games clear on top, the minor premiers will take the chance to rest and regroup ahead of the finals.
"There's little niggles, but nothing too drastic, the girls will use that time to rest up," Arundell said. "We'll prepare for that second semi."
In the remaining matches, Old Collegians finished its season on a high with a 60-28 win against Kolora-Noorat, Merrivale tuned up for finals with a 67-39 win against South Rovers and Russells Creek got the 37-32 win against Dennington.
