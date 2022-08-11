Enjoy stunning views of the Hopkins River | House of the Week

An extraordinary opportunity to purchase this diamond in the rough exists for the astute purchaser. Rarely is a buyer able to purchase a home and call this their view for well under a million dollars. If you were ever to seize a chance to be the envy of your friends and family, now is the time!
Advertisement
The east side of Maxwell Grove is an extremely tightly-held secret, providing a breathtaking view at an affordable price point, that is extremely hard to come by.
The amazing and expansive view is straight over the Hopkins River, looking straight out to the mouth and providing sea views in each direction.
This cream brick home with strong bones, and comprises two bedrooms with a study nook, a sun-filled open plan living, kitchen, meals and family area, bathroom with vanity, a shower and a bath.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
The kitchen has electric cooking and plenty of cupboard space, a dual sink with overhead window, gas heating and split system cooling, large bedrooms with built-in robes and a wraparound front veranda that's typical of the era.
The rear of home has a covered outside entertaining deck and enclosed yard with low maintenance gardens, providing access to a rear walking track.
There's also a single lock-up garage with carport and an extended driveway.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.