Letters: Council will be remembered for flip-flopping

With great fascination I read William Huynh's "Building bid behind bakery blocked" in Saturday's edition of The Standard (August 6).
It appears Warrnambool City councillors voted unanimously against this proposal in Allansford citing the very reasons that they conversely used to approve the development of a 19-lot for 70 Younger Street in Warrnambool last year.
Apparently in Younger Street, 10 cars entering, parking and leaving the five-lot cul de sac posed no problem and neither were 20 bins with 10 garbage bins being emptied weekly late at night.
Lack of footpaths, school children and traffic management were also summarily dismissed.
The remaining 14 lots can only be expected to add to these problems for this tightly designed development.
Consistency should be evident in council decisions. Unfortunately this council's flip-flopping will be its legacy.
Marilyn Schroeder, Warrnambool
Jim Burke is right to ask "So, what's changed?" (The Standard, August 6). Plenty has changed, Jim. Since the last election our state government has invested solidly in our Warrnambool community.
Investments such as $384 million to redevelop Warrnambool Base Hospital (largest government investment in our city's history), $14m to build the Merri River School (former Special School), $11.3m upgrade at Tower Hill, $7m upgrade of Reid Oval, $19.6m to build our new city library with South West TAFE, $260m upgrade of Warrnambool Rail (the biggest rail investment since the line was built), $3.5m to the Warrnambool Harbour and $9m to establish the Deakin Uni Green Hydrogen Gas project for starters!
As a former South West Healthcare board member (five years), Warrnambool councillor (two terms mayor), Merri River School advisory committee member, Wannon Water board member and Food Share board member, I believe I am as qualified as anyone to be a legitimate candidate in the coming state election.
Regarding the local government enquiry, I respect the processes, and we shall await the completion of the process and abide by the findings, if any are made.
There is always more to do.
I offer myself as the ALP candidate for South West Coast hoping to represent our electorate from within the government rather than our current member who sits in opposition. In the meantime, I look forward to hearing directly from people on what matters most to them across our vibrant South West Coast.
Kylie Gaston, ALP candidate, South West Coast
I am writing following the wonderful article by Katrina Lovell about Wendy Critchley. In the article, Ms Critchley explained she was not placed in a cast or irons to treat her polio because she was able to be treated with massage and hot flannels.
I would like to remind readers this treatment was created by Sister (Nursing) Elisabeth Kenny, an Australian "bush" nurse.
She had observed that those with polio had their muscles rigid with spasm.
She determined that by using a hot compress to ease the spasm followed by intense massage to create movement in the muscle that she could help people recover from polio.
This principle of muscle-relaxing she called physical therapy which became the foundation of what is now in the modern era called 'physiotherapy'.
Because of her gender and because she was "from the bush", her method of treatment was dismissed by many doctors and professors.
Thankfully enough thought it worthy of an attempt and it was successful. Sister Kenny had a long career including service on Australian Hospital Ships in World War One.
Sister Kenny died on November 30, 1952 and there are many including those in my family who have benefited from her work.
I highlight another story of how this country produces amazing people and is always at the pointy end of science and innovation.
Patrick Caruana, Glenormiston
I am not a scientist, but rather an observer, and I would like to put forward my observations and opinion regarding the history of the Warrnambool Harbour.
I took note that the Merri, Hopkins and Moyne rivers enter the ocean at points and I concluded there must be a connection between this and the freshwater river outflow.
I also observed where these rivers enter the ocean, the sandstone/limestone rock strata after having weathered to tidal level forms rock reefs which just seem to endlessly endure. The rivers cut into the landmass on the western side. I believe this will be because of the predominant westerly ocean current.
Regards the Merri, La Bella reef was once the river entrance. At that time, Pickering Point and islands would have been an extended peninsula.
When the weathering elements broke through to create the islands, the freshwater from the Merri changed to sweep through the islands to begin the creation of the reefs behind Point Pickering which diminish in size towards Thunder Point. And then we built a breakwater wall upon the Merri river reefs which altered the pre-existing ocean flow through the islands.
Effectively, the breakwater wall changed the ocean current waves to clash head-to-head from now Stingray Bay and Lady Bay in the vicinity of the viaduct forming a sandbar and the then ongoing siltation issue we have today.
Remedy requires understanding the causes first.
All of the Lake Pertobe area was once open to the ocean.
John Droste, Woodford
