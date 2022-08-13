Hampden league live coverage: Round 17

WELCOME to The Standard's Hampden league round 17 live blog.
Port Fairy returns to the field after a unprecedented senior forfeit.
The Seagulls will host Warrnambool at Gardens Oval on Saturday, August 13.
Sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy will be on the sidelines.
In other games, Portland welcomes top-placed Koroit to Hanlon Park, North Warrnambool Eagles host Cobden at Bushfield, Terang Mortlake faces South Warrnambool at Terang and Hamilton Kangaroos play Camperdown at Melville Oval.
You can follow the live coverage here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
