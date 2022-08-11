Nell Mitchell understands the bearing a second chance in finals could have for Koroit's up-and-coming netballers.
Mitchell, who reaches 100 club games for Koroit on Saturday, said it was important the Saints won their final two home-and-away rounds and clinched a top-three position ahead of Hampden league finals.
"We're sitting on the same points as North (Warrnambool Eagles) so it's important to win both games and win them convincingly if we can," the goal shooter said.
"If we can get that second chance, which is always better to have come finals, it would take that pressure off - particularly for some of our young players who haven't played finals before."
Mitchell is a three-time premiership player for Koroit and was best on court in the 2019 decider. She said the Saints boasted a strong mix of experience and youth this season, especially with the return of Emily-Rose Dobson and Kasey Barling.
"Probably last year we lacked that experience so having (Emily-Rose and Kasey) come back with our juniors who got that experience last year, we've got a good balance of young, eager players and more experienced players who know what to expect and how to control the game," she said.
Mitchell said though the Saints hadn't had the most consistent year, their form was building in recent weeks.
"We want to play clean netball, not throwing it away, playing safe," she said. "Playing that slow, controlled game that's Koroit always been known for."
There is really great coaches, great teammates. It's just a fun place to be.- Nell Mitchell
Speaking on her club milestone, Mitchell said she "has loved" being at Koroit since crossing from South Warrnambool where she played juniors and two years of senior netball.
"It's probably just the people that have been so supportive, there is really great coaches, great teammates," she said. "It's just a fun place to be."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
