The Standard

Nell Mitchell says Koroit starting to build form up ahead of finals campaign

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 12 2022 - 2:33am, first published August 11 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINDING FORM: Koroit's Nell Mitchell has her eyes firmly on clinching a top-three finish in the Hampden league. Picture: Chris Doheny

Nell Mitchell understands the bearing a second chance in finals could have for Koroit's up-and-coming netballers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.