The Standard

Former Portland footballer Tanner Lovell starts Geelong VFL career with Sandringham win

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 8 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELEVATION: Tanner Lovell with time and space on debut for Geelong's VFL side. Picture: Arj Giese

Heywood native Tanner Lovell didn't look out of place for Geelong's VFL side on Sunday, debuting just five weeks after signing with the Cats.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.