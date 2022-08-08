Heywood native Tanner Lovell didn't look out of place for Geelong's VFL side on Sunday, debuting just five weeks after signing with the Cats.
The former Portland talent was plucked from the Geelong Football league, where he was in the midst of a standout season for Geelong West Giants.
Advertisement
Lovell had been an emergency for the Cats side four weeks in a row when he finally got the call-up.
"I was pretty stoked with it," he said.
The Cats defeated Sandringham Zebras 90-88 to earn their first win from their last seven games.
Lovell collected 15 disposals playing in the midfield and forward-line.
He said he was "a bit nervous" going into the game but knew he'd become more comfortable once it started.
"The first quarter was pretty quick just because everyone playing is pretty good," he said.
"It took me a little bit to work into but then in the second quarter I started to work into it a bit more, get more involved and my confidence went up. I was right after that.
"I was pretty happy with it (my performance) and it was good to get the win as well."
As a North Melbourne fan Lovell said it was "pretty cool" playing alongside two-time Kangaroos best and fairest winner Shaun Higgins, who finished with 23 disposals and a goal for the Cats.
For the Giants Lovell has flourished, playing 16 games and featuring in the best players on 10 occasions.
He credits his rise with more time spent in the midfield.
"It's been a pretty good year," he said.
"An opportunity in the midfield opened up. That's probably my preferred position, so it helped me play my best."
Lovell made the move to Geelong from Heywood last year for university and is relishing life in a bigger city.
He is hopeful of featuring again for Geelong this season and earning himself a contract for next year.
"At this stage I think I'll just have to do pre-season and they'll decide from there whether they want to keep me on for the year," Lovell said.
"If I can get another game or finish off playing the last two that would be awesome."
Advertisement
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.