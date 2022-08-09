A Sunbury woman is searching for a Warrnambool family who offered "critical" support to her when her late husband was undergoing treatment at Royal Melbourne Hospital.
Joanne Malone attended the haematology ward of the hospital in August 2019 as her husband Peter underwent a bone marrow transplant.
Advertisement
She said the treatment worked for about 12 months before her husband sadly died in May 2021, aged 61.
Mrs Malone said while at the hospital she met a Warrnambool family who were there supporting their mother who died in about September 2019.
She said the family offered critical support during a difficult time.
"Bone marrow transplant patients are the most vulnerable to infections so you don't mix with a lot of people at the ward and it can be quite isolating," Mrs Malone said.
"There was a nice little kitchen area there and everyday this beautiful family would be there and we'd share cups of coffee, they'd ask about Pete and I'd ask about their mum, and it was just someone to really connect with - share a smile or a sad moment when we really needed it."
Mrs Malone said she mainly connected with a husband and wife however also met all of the woman's grandchildren and other family members too.
She believes the wife worked as a nurse or a nurse educator.
"I can't remember how many days we were on that ward together but I do know they really touched me and helped me through what was a very difficult period," Mrs Malone said.
"It can be a frightening experience and while you can share it with your family and friends, to have people there experiencing a similar thing created a sense of connection and at some level got me through some really tough times."
Mrs Malone said she didn't get the chance to say goodbye to the family and while they later reached out to the hospital to get in touch, she sadly lost their phone number.
"I would love to make contact again because they really helped me," she said.
Mrs Malone's call for information comes just days before the three-year anniversary of her beloved husband's bone marrow transplant on August 15, 2019.
She said her husband was her best friend and a devoted father to three beautiful children.
"Pete had a wicked sense of humour and was a respected member of the Australian Defence Force for 27 years."
The pair met at a friend's house for a barbecue and were together for 10 years and married for six.
Advertisement
Mrs Malone said more than 350 people attended her husband's funeral in-person, including ADF members who flew in from all over Australia.
A further 500 people watched the service online.
Mr Malone was a warrant officer class one, a senior soldier rank in the ADF, typically reached after about 18 years of outstanding service.
Anyone with information about the Warrnambool family can email jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au.
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.