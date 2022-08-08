The Standard
Photos

Hampden league week two junior finals contested

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:40am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hampden league's best and brightest junior football and netball teams put on a show in the second week of finals at Mortlake on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.