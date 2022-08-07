Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp is taking positives from his sides comprehensive 144-point loss to league-leaders Nirranda on Saturday.
The Blues outclassed the ninth-placed Warriors 22.26 (158) to 2.2 (14).
Advertisement
At half-time the Warriors were still in the match thanks to some inaccurate goal-kicking from the Blues, who led 6.15 (51) to 2.0 (12) at the main break.
"The first half was alright, they were probably a bit errant with their goal-kicking," Van de Camp said.
"For us coming off last week the main focus was just our effort and how we played. We went in with a bit of a different mindset today to try and play a bit more of an accountable defensive football and to start that was really good but unfortunately their better players just got hold of us in the second half. EJ Harvey had the ball on a string and kicked four goals.
"For the most part, what we wanted to work on today the boys were better."
In the second half the Blues fixed their goal-kicking woes, scoring 16.11 (107) to 0.2 (2).
"It was a bit scratchy early but we got the job done in the end and ended up playing some good footy," Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.