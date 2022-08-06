South Warrnambool is marching into Hampden league finals in ominous touch.
The Roosters were exciting, ruthless and remarkably composed in their 51-point win against rivals North Warrnambool Eagles at Friendlies, 13.11 (89) to 5.8 (38), setting the game up with a blistering first quarter before professionally keeping control over the contest thereafter.
In a first quarter that would have all finals sides on their toes, the Roosters slammed on seven goals to one, taking in a 37-point advantage at the first break.
Despite the best efforts of the Eagles, who lifted around the contest across the remaining three quarters and looked to take the game on in the face of a hefty deficit, the home side always had the answers.
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said he was thrilled with the style of footy his side played.
"We had a number of players come back into the side, Archie (Stevens) and Will White played together as well, they love playing together so it was fairly easy to generate a fair bit of energy," he said.
"Those players replacing some others coming out had a responsibility to play well and they turned up and did it.
"It starts at the source - as good a ruckman as (Nathan) Vardy is, I thought our mids were outstanding in the first half."
In a strong four quarter effort, Ricky Henderson had the crowd on their feet throughout and kicked three, Liam Youl had a stack of the footy and Archie Stevens looked a class above.
Sam Kelly was also a strong contributor in game 150, slotting two and hauling in some fine marks.
The Roosters mentor said the first quarter was an indicator of what his group was capable of come finals time.
"It's the way we want to play and we think we can play that brand of footy and put other sides on the back foot early," he said.
"It was great that happened in the first 10 minutes, but it felt like a whole quarter and we had control after that, they got a goal from a fifty metre penalty and that was about it.
"I thought outside of scoreboard pressure, we defended the ground really well."
Battistello said the team defence was a vital aspect of the commanding win.
"It's something we like to tick off each week and make sure we identify that aspect of that game which we value a lot," he said.
"We understand North had some forward players out as well so we're under no illusions they'll look a bit different (in finals).
"Adam (Dowie) has obviously done a few different things like we have. It'll change the complexion next time we meet them, maybe in finals."
With Terang Mortlake and Portland to finish off the home-and-away season, Battistello said there was some selection headaches on the way.
"We've got probably four or five to come back next week, we've had some guys get through the 12pm game and some will come back from concussion," he said.
"We've got some idea what we'll look like but there's probably some pressure for spots now which will make it hard for match committee."
