Warrnambool coach Raewyn Poumako says her team's last quarter against Camperdown was "unusual" but credited an ability to stand strong in the final minutes.
Fifth-placed Warrnambool held off a resurgent Camperdown on Saturday, 49-47, with the Magpies shooting 15-8 in the final quarter to give the Blues a scare. Poumako said her group's ability to eliminate mistakes in the final minutes proved the difference.
"Camperdown were much improved and they came out in that fourth quarter wanting to storm home," Poumako said. "I think in the end we steadied and scored off our centre passes. That was really important in those last few minutes to get us over the line."
Poumako said player match-ups became key after an even first quarter, with a shift of magnets working in the Blues favour as they built a nine-goal buffer by three-quarter time.
I think in the end we steadied and scored off our centre passes.- Raewyn Poumako
She said her group would need to lift its work rate both defensively and in attack and maintain concentration in a bid to achieve more consistency leading into finals.
"Really making sure we're focused on what is happening in the whole game and what we're doing individually to contribute," Poumako said.
Meanwhile, Port Fairy went down to Koroit 34-69 at Victoria Park, with Seagulls' Emily Forrest joining Saints' Rachel Dobson in celebrating 150th open grade games for their respective clubs.
Forrest, the Seagulls' current assistant coach and past premiership player, joined the club as a junior and has played a combined 262 club games.
Elsewhere, Portland ran away with its match against Terang Mortlake, 54-44. With the lead no more than three goals at each change, the Tigers stood their ground in the final quarter.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
