Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says there was a level of complacency from his side in putting Camperdown to the sword on Saturday.
Conceding the first four majors against the Magpies, the Blues, who are locked in for finals later this month, responded with 14 of the next 15 goals to set up the 17.14 (116) to 12.13 (85) win.
Parkinson was pleased with his team's ability to stare down early adversity but accepts there is still work to be done on a consummate four quarter performance.
"Once we've got behind this year, we haven't really come back," Parkinson said. "So to come back from 20-odd points down, to be back within three points at quarter time was really good.
"But we got out to a comfortable margin, probably 50 points and stopped and allowed them to kicked three in a row. We just have these patches where we think we've done enough instead of putting the foot on the throat."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn liked his side's response after half time, especially as it was off the heels of an 166-point loss to Koroit last round.
"We started really well but we just had a lapse late in the first quarter and the first 10 minutes of the second quarter," he said. "Looking back at it now, they might have kicked nine or 10 unanswered goals in that patch.
"Credit to Warrnambool, they took their opportunities and had some good patches and we probably didn't make the most of ours. I felt we left a few goals out there at crucial times."
Swayn said Saturday's match against Hamilton would be hotly contest considering both sides have fell short of a result in recent weeks.
"We're a game below Hamilton and they'll be tough to beat at Hamilton," he said. "But we'll look forward to the trip and challenge."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
