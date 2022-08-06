The Standard

South Warrnambool holds off spirited North Warrnambool Eagles in seven-goal Hampden league win

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 6 2022 - 10:33am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE PRIZE: South Warrnambool's Hollie Phillips in action during the blockbuster against North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture: Chris Doheny

Played at a frenetic pace and with little separating both teams for most of the afternoon, South Warrnambool's open netball clash against North Warrnambool Eagles certainly didn't disappoint.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.