WDFNL live coverage: Round 17

Merrivale hosts Russells Creek in a blockbuster football round 17 clash that will likely see the winner claim third place at the end of the season.
The Creekers triumphed in round eight by eight points and you can be sure to expect another close one.
It will be interesting to see whether star Tigers ruckman Manny Sandow takes the field. Sandow was in doubt to play because of injury, late Thursday night.
Meanwhile, in the netball victory to seventh-placed Timboon Demons over 10th-placed Kolora Noorat should see them one win away from a finals berth.
Russells Creek will also hope to spring an upset against top-two side Merrivale. A win to the Creekers would give them a good chance of stealing fifth from Dennington and Timboon Demons.
The Standard reporter Matt Hughes will be at Merrivale Recreation Reserve and will provide updates from matches from 1.50pm (netball) and 2.20pm (football).
Follow all the action below:
