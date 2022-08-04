Men's shed still on track to go ahead

Koroit's push for its own men's shed continues to gain momentum.
The proposed men's shed has a location, in the north-west corner of Victoria Park, and has gathered a swag of tools.
The Koroit Men's Shed committee has now engaged a Warrnambool design company to begin applications for planning permits, as it begins the road to construction.
Committee treasurer Ian Coulson said that road will be a long one, but a good start has been made.
"We are actively sourcing funding and are applying for grants through a number of different streams," Mr Coulson said.
"There are federal government grants and we are working with the Australian and Victoria men's shed associations.
"The South West Community Foundation has provided us with some funding which has helped us with a storage shed which we will use to house our equipment at this stage."
The push for a men's shed in Koroit has been a slow but steady build.
Mr Coulson said there has been strong support from the Koroit business sector and the community in general.
"We think a men's shed will become an integral part of Koroit," Mr Coulson said.
"We would love to hear from anyone who wants to join us and become a member."
Membership forms can be found at the Koroit Men's Shed website.
