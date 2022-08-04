Hampden league round 16 teams: Forwards to bolster teams

Cobden is set to welcome back experienced forward Tom Spokes for its Hampden league clash against Hamilton at home on Saturday.
The 30-year-old, who has kicked 14 goals from 12 matches this season, returns to the side after missing the previous match against Warrnambool and will be a key magnet on coach Dan Casey's whiteboard.
Advertisement
Important goal kicker Jack Hutt comes out of the side for the Bombers after injuring his knee and has been playing with a significant ACL injury.
Bombers assistant coach Jake Evans said the group had plenty to play for over the course of the remaining three matches with finals likely out of the equation.
The Bombers sit sixth on the table with three games to play, 12 points adrift of Warrnambool in fifth.
"We've set a standard now at the club so the last three games are our finals now," he said.
"We'll treat it like finals, the boys are hungry to finish off the season strong.
There was 40 guys on the track (on Thursday night) so there's plenty of numbers and the energy is great.
"The mood is up and the boys are really keen to play to a high standard, we just have to finish off games when it's there to be won, that's our challenge."
Camperdown will make three changes to its side for the clash against Warrnambool at home on Saturday.
Gun captain Sam Gordon will return to the Magpies' side, coach Neville Swayn confirmed.
The Magpie sharpshooter - who has kicked 49 goals from 13 matches this season - missed the loss against Koroit and will provide plenty of leadership and starpower.
"Sam's a huge in for us, which is good," Swayn said.
Young gun Myles Sinnott and Zach Anderson also return to bolster the Magpies' team. Tom Baker (unavailable), Archie McBean (thumb) and Nick Jones (omitted) come out of the side.
The Magpies mentor said Blues were a big challenge for his group to overcome but was confident they could be competitive.
"That's the mindset we've got to go in with - we've proven over the last month if we can string four quarters together we can play great footy," he said.
"We went away from that last week against Koroit so that's the challenge for us this week - if we play our style we'll give ourselves a chance to win."
Warrnambool has been forced into four changes for its clash with the Magpies, with skipper Sam Cowling a big loss for the Blues.
Advertisement
Cowling - who returned after a long layoff from a knee injury last round - will miss Saturday's clash with coach Ben Parkinson confirming it had "flared up" and not re-injured.
"That finals position is probably guaranteed so it's not worth injuring it and putting him in doubt for finals," he said.
Damien Mccorkell, Brad Bull and Cooper Hoffmann are the others to come out of the Blues' side, with Tom Ludeman, Tim O'Keefe, Lochie Worden and Amon Radley returning to the side.
**All teams as supplied by clubs
Warrnambool Seniors v Camperdown Seniors
Warrnambool Seniors
Advertisement
B: J.Chittick, L.Cody, A.Lowe
HB: M.Holt
C: D.Graham, O.Opperman
HF: T.Okeeffe, E.Gatteck, P.Anderson
F: M.Bidmade, J.Rowan, J.Bell
R: T.Ludeman, J.Turland, B.Howard
Advertisement
Int: L.Worden, J.Turland, H.McNamara, J.Irving, B.Bull, C.Moncrieff
Camperdown Seniors
B: A.Royal, J.O'Neil, J.Evans
HB: B.Draffin, L.O'Neil, A.Gordon
C: H.Sumner, J.Dundon, C.Lucas
HF: M.Sinnott, I.Stephens, T.Fitzgerald
Advertisement
F: S.Gordon, C.Spence, T.Kent
R: J.Place, Z.Sinnott, E.Coates
Int: D.Absalom, L.Molan, N.Payne, Z.Harrop- Anderson, N.Jones
Koroit Seniors v Port Fairy Seniors
Koroit Seniors
B: T.McPherson, F.Robb, J.O'Sullivan
Advertisement
HB: B.Dobson, D.Mooney, J.Whitehead
C: T.Baulch, A.Pulling, L.Hoy
HF: D.McCutcheon, W.Couch, J.Korewha
F: B.Goodall, S.Dobson, J.Neave
R: J.Hausler, P.O'Sullivan, B.Harrington
Int: S.Brady, T.Mckenry, M.Petersen
Advertisement
Cobden Seniors v Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
Cobden Seniors
B: T.Marshall, Z.Green, J.Worboys
HB: T.Anderson, S.Thow, C.Koroneos
C: J.Hickey, P.Pekin, L.Hickey
HF: T.Spokes, M.Kemp, G.Rooke
Advertisement
F: L.Cahill, H.Robertson, O.Darcy
R: T.Darcy, L.Loubey, C.Darcy
Int: L.Darcy, J.Hutt, J.Anderson
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors
B: B.mason, C.Pither, M.McMeel
HB: J.Hickey, L.Barnes, A.Glare
Advertisement
C: R.Gill, N.Fall, T.Cook
HF: C.Murrie, T.Morris, Z.Burgess
F: L.Urquhart, W.Povey, D.Russell
R: C.Whyte, H.Waldron, A.Pepper
Int: R.Sigley, D.White, A.Clemens, E.Knight
South Warrnambool Seniors v North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
Advertisement
South Warrnambool Seniors
B: H.Lee, L.Mullen, S.Thompson
HB: X.Farley, I.Thomas, M.McCluggage
C: L.Youl, J.Henderson, S.Lenehan
HF: J.Dye, M.Irving, S.Kelly
F: S.Beks, R.henderson, A.Stevens
Advertisement
R: O.Bridgewater, J.Herrmann, B.Rantall
Int: X.Mitchem, J.Hussey, C.Gallichan, F.Rowe, P.Doukas, M.Akoch
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors
B: J.Johnstone, A.Wines
HB: B.Jenkinson, T.Batten, L.Wines
C: M.Wines, J.Grundy, A.Sinclair
Advertisement
HF: F.Jones, J.Mckinnon, T.Keast
F: J.Greene, J.Burke, N.Vardy
R: T.Porter, B.Kellett, J.BERMINGHAM
Int: C.Grundy, H.Keast, T.James, B.Smedts
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors v PFNCC Seniors
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors
Advertisement
B: J.Lehmann, S.Crawley, E.Arundell
HB: I.Kenna, H.Roberts, G.Bourke
C: B.Carracher, J.Hay, H.Porter
HF: D.Hobbs, M.Baxter, D.Kenna
F: S.Mclean, J.Harris, W.Kain
R: X.Vickers, D.Jones, R.Hutchins
Advertisement
Int: D.O'Connor, N.Roberts, T.Royal, T.Densley
PFNCC Seniors
B: J.Edwards, C.Peters, S.Hampshire
HB: P.Procter, J.Jenner, N.Haylock
C: C.Harvey, K.Richardson, M.Curtis
HF: J.Dunlop, L.Goldby, B.Malcolm
Advertisement
F: T.Sharp, K.Lovell, P.Haylock
R: A.Shepherd, H.McIntyre, T.Jennings
Int: J.Walsh, D.Jackson, T.Haylock
"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.