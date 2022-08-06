The Standard

A home that caters for the entire family

August 6 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A home that caters for the entire family
A home that caters for the entire family
A home that caters for the entire family

Advertisement

Ad
A home that caters for the entire family
A home that caters for the entire family
A home that caters for the entire family

Truly catering for the entire family, this well-appointed craftsman quality home was built in 1997, and has a wonderful street appeal and presence in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.