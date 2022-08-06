A home that caters for the entire family

This master-built, elegant, and spacious family home is set in a quiet court location in Warrnambool's inner north, has an elevated position with lovely city views and is just a short stroll from Centro Shopping Centre. The home also provides easy access to childcare, healthcare, schools, parks, sporting facilities and is less than a five minutes' drive to the main street of Warrnambool. Call now to secure your private inspection of this imposing, quality family home.