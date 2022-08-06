A home that caters for the entire family

Advertisement
Truly catering for the entire family, this well-appointed craftsman quality home was built in 1997, and has a wonderful street appeal and presence in the community.
The double storey brick home is in a sought after location, on an 861 square-metre block, that has an amazing 32 squares of living space.
There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, three large living spaces, a study nook, plus a home office.
The ground floor offers a formal lounge and theatre room along with large, tiled north facing open plan kitchen, dining, and living area. The kitchen incorporates a gas cooktop, dishwasher, wall oven, and stone bench tops.
With double glazed windows throughout, the lower level also includes a shower, toilet and fifth bedroom, as well as an expansive laundry, triple car garage, workshop, and storage.
The upper level is equally impressive with the main bedroom and luxury ensuite boasting a spa and spacious walk-in-robe, along with impressive views from its elevated position back across Warrnambool's south west. This level also offers a central living space, two secondary bedrooms with walk-in-robes, and a fourth bedroom with built-in-robes. These are all serviced by a large third bathroom and separate toilet.
Upstairs you will also find the study nook, and separate full home office, ideal for students studying or to set yourself up for working from home or running your own business.
Outside you will discover a magnificent, tranquil, stone stepped landscaped garden. There is rear roller-door access from the garage to the paved rear courtyard.
If all this wasn't enough, rest assured you will feel comfortable all year round with central heating and cooling. There is also superior quality finishes throughout with high-set ceilings, cornices and high-grade curtains and blinds fitted to all rooms. An absolute beauty.
This master-built, elegant, and spacious family home is set in a quiet court location in Warrnambool's inner north, has an elevated position with lovely city views and is just a short stroll from Centro Shopping Centre. The home also provides easy access to childcare, healthcare, schools, parks, sporting facilities and is less than a five minutes' drive to the main street of Warrnambool. Call now to secure your private inspection of this imposing, quality family home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.