VARIETY: Emmanuel Unmasked variety show, The Stage at Wyton Theatre, 7-9pm (Friday) and 3-5pm (Saturday).
TRIVIA: Noodledoof, runs weekly until August 26, 8-10pm.
FUNDRAISERS: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, from 7.30pm. Elvis screening for Port Fairy Warrnambool Rail Trail Community, Reardon Theatre Port Fairy, 7.30pm.
ENVIRONMENT: The 12 Apostles Visitor Inspiration Project, 23 Lord Street, activities to increase knowledge and appreciation of the region's unique natural attractions, 10am-4pm (Thursday and Friday).
FILM: Forrest Gump, 2022 Corangamite Film Festival, Phoenix Project, 56 Curdie Street, Cobden,7-10pm.
COMEDY: Kitty Flanagan, Lighthouse Theatre 5-6.20pm and 8-9.20pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley and Nancie Schipper, Lighthouse Studio, 7.30-9.30pm. C.W. Stoneking and His Primitive Horn Orchestra and Ruby Gilbert, St Brigid's Crossley, from 6pm. Time Warped, The Mac's Hotel Portland, from 9.30pm. The Monaro's and Kids with Capes, The Cally Hamilton.
PRODUCE: Produce and plant swap, Koroit Theatre, 10-11am.
FOOTBALL: Hampden: South Warrnambool v North Warrnambool at Friendlies Society Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and district: Merrivale v Russells Creek at Merrivale Recreation Reserve from 2.20pm.
FILM: St Kilda Film Festival, 2022 Corangamite Film Festival, The Theatre Royal, Camperdown, 7.30-10.30pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers' Market, Railway Place, 8.30am-1pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Taste of Tamworth, Heywood Community Hall, 7-9.45pm. Johnny Cash Tribute concert by Trevor Keilar Band, Warrnambool RSL, 4-7pm. Flynn Gurry, Heywood Hotel, from 7pm. Emily Elliott, THe Cally Hamilton, from 5.30pm.
FUNDRAISER: Variety club bash teams raising money, collecting new netballs and footballs, Gateway Plaza, 9am-2pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
SPORT: Hampden league week two junior finals at D.C Farran Oval, Mortlake from 9am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
